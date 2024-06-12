Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading Down 0.4%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.18. 447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 11.12% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

