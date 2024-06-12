Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.