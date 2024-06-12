T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $190.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

