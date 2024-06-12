Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

