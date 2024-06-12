TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Sells 5,000 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.41. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

