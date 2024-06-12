TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.16.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 70,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 97.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

