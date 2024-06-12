Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

