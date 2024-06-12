The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

