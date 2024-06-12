The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.98% of Greenbrier Companies worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.