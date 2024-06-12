The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$87.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

