TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $394.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock worth $2,362,869 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

