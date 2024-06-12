TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Jessica L. Warren Sells 925 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,278.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,155.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $794.97 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

