Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.21.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.