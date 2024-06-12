True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 101,255 shares trading hands.

True Drinks Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $696.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

