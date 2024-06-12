Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Down 1.2%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.73). Approximately 632,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,900,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.76).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.26. The company has a market cap of £890.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,450.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total value of £294,491.40 ($375,004.97). In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total value of £294,491.40 ($375,004.97). Also, insider Claire Davenport bought 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.96 ($6,324.92). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

