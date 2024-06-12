Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.32. 109,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,013,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $716,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

