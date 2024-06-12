U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

