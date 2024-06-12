Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

