United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
