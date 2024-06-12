Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 15,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 90,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.