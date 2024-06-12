Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Up 3.7%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 360,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 323,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $345.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 998,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 137,826 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 347.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,169,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $8,550,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

