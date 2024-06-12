Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,409 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $37,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

