Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $421.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $424.00 to $421.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.48.

VRTX opened at $481.53 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $331.87 and a one year high of $486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

