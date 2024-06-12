VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.75

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and traded as low as $58.34. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 25,996 shares traded.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $864.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,799.33%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

