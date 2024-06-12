Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after buying an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

