Vista Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 231,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

