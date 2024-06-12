Vista Investment Management Takes $210,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.