Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PETWW) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.17. 9,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 38,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

