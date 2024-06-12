Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.