Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($52.85).
Whitbread Trading Down 0.5 %
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
