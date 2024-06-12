Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($52.85).

Whitbread Trading Down 0.5 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,982 ($37.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,068.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,308.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

