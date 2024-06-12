Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 1.6 %

WHLM opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

