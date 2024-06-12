Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 12,840 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,967,807.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WLDN opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WLDN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

