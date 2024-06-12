William Kurtz Sells 2,110 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

