Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.24

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.24 and traded as high as $62.73. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 3,573 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $110,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,230.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $3,087,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

