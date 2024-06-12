Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading Down 22.2%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 582,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.
About Winc
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
