Workiva’s (WK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

