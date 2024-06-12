WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
WW stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $124.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
