Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

