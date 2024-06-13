100,000 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $22,440,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the period.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

