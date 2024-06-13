10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,192 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 3.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $197,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $21.35 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

