20,000 Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Purchased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,712 shares of company stock worth $1,125,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

