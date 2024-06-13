2,467,104 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,467,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

