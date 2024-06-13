25,915 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Trading Down 0.9 %

Terex stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,482. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

