38,310 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.