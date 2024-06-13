3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

