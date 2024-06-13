80,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.