85,866 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of XPO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $79,592,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,943,000 after acquiring an additional 689,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 76.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

