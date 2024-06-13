Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
ABNAF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Aben Minerals
