Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGD opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

