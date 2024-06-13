Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
