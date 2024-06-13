abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP opened at $3.75 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.